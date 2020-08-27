Quebec will not shut down daycare network in event of second coronavirus wave

Daycare services will remain up and running in Quebec in the event of a second wave of the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christian Dubé and Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe made the announcement Thursday during a press conference in Montreal.
A daycare may, however, be closed if an outbreak occurs there.
Lacombe said daycares will remain open because child-care services constitute “an important social safety net,” especially for vulnerable families.
He also stressed that only 123 cases have been confirmed in daycares since mid-March, including 57 among children. Lacombe said the number of cases is “marginal” considering there are 305,000 places in Quebec daycares.
Quebec is "much better prepared today" to face the COVID-19 crisis than it was in March, he added.
