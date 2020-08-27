Quebec will not shut down daycare network in event of second coronavirus wave

Send this page to someone via email

Daycare services will remain up and running in Quebec in the event of a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe made the announcement Thursday during a press conference in Montreal.

A daycare may, however, be closed if an outbreak occurs there.

Lacombe said daycares will remain open because child-care services constitute “an important social safety net,” especially for vulnerable families.

He also stressed that only 123 cases have been confirmed in daycares since mid-March, including 57 among children. Lacombe said the number of cases is “marginal” considering there are 305,000 places in Quebec daycares.

Quebec is “much better prepared today” to face the COVID-19 crisis than it was in March, he added.