Health

Quebec will not shut down daycare network in event of second coronavirus wave

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Quebec may need to redo COVID-19 tests following lab contamination
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said Thursday that the province may have to redo dozens of COVID-19 tests after some lab samples from the Montreal area were contaminated. Dubé said he has asked for a report on what led to the contamination.

Daycare services will remain up and running in Quebec in the event of a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe made the announcement Thursday during a press conference in Montreal.

A daycare may, however, be closed if an outbreak occurs there.

Read more: Thousands of Quebec students head back to school amid coronavirus worries

Lacombe said daycares will remain open because child-care services constitute “an important social safety net,” especially for vulnerable families.

He also stressed that only 123 cases have been confirmed in daycares since mid-March, including 57 among children. Lacombe said the number of cases is “marginal” considering there are 305,000 places in Quebec daycares.

Quebec is “much better prepared today” to face the COVID-19 crisis than it was in March, he added.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
