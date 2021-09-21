Woman attacked on SkyTrain after asking if couple had masks they could wear

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking the public to help them find two people in connection with a recent attack on the SkyTrain.

Police said a woman was on the SkyTrain at 7:20 p.m. Monday, travelling through Burnaby, when she noticed a man and a woman were sitting close to her and not wearing masks.

She reportedly asked them if they had masks to wear and that’s when they replied “what’s it to you?” according to police.

The woman without a mask then got up and allegedly struck the victim without so much force it caused her to fall off her seat. Both suspects then allegedly the woman while she was on the ground, police said, before they got off at Metrotown Station.

The victim stayed on the train and called the police. Luckily, she did not have serious injuries, police added.

One of the suspects is described as a white woman, in her early 20s, five-feet-five-inches tall, with a medium build, long dyed red hair and was wearing a black coat with writing down the sleeves and red track pants.

The other suspect is described as a white man, between 25 and 30 years old, five-feet-10-inches tall, with a medium build, short brown hair and wearing a dark jacket and jeans.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are troubling. Violence in any form will never be tolerated, especially when it’s unprovoked and results from a reasonable expectation that masks be worn on transit during a pandemic,” Const. Mike Yake said in a release, adding, “Transit Police officers are enforcing mandatory masks on transit. Anyone failing to wear a mask on transit may be subject to a $115 fine.”

Anyone with any information about these two suspects, or who may have witnessed this incident, is asked to contact Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or text at 87-77-77.