3 sent to hospital, SIU notified following crash involving police cruiser, car

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, has been notified after three people were sent to the hospital following a crash involving a car and a police cruiser on Tuesday.

According to police, the cruiser was hit at Sideroad 15 and 7th Line in New Tecumseth, Ont.

The officer and both the driver and passenger from the civilian vehicle were sent to a local hospital as a precaution.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

