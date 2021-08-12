Drug-trafficking investigation results in charges for Toronto resident

A drug-trafficking investigation that began in early summer has resulted in a slew of charges for a 24-year-old Toronto resident, Nottawasaga OPP say.
On Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop in connection with the investigation and arrested Sideeki Simms, 24, from Toronto.
Simms was charged with the following:
- cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking,
- opioid possession for the purpose of trafficking,
- possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm,
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm,
- occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm,
- possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with,
- failure to comply with an undertaking,
- possession of crime proceeds under $5,000, and
- carrying a firearm, weapon or prohibited device in a careless manner.
Simms was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
