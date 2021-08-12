Menu

Crime

Drug-trafficking investigation results in charges for Toronto resident

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 4:02 pm
Nottawasaga OPP have charged a 24-year-old Toronto resident in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation that began in early summer. View image in full screen
Nottawasaga OPP have charged a 24-year-old Toronto resident in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation that began in early summer. Police handout

A drug-trafficking investigation that began in early summer has resulted in a slew of charges for a 24-year-old Toronto resident, Nottawasaga OPP say.

On Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop in connection with the investigation and arrested Sideeki Simms, 24, from Toronto.

Read more: Highway 16 traffic stop results in drug trafficking charges for 3: RCMP

Simms was charged with the following:

  • cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking,
  • opioid possession for the purpose of trafficking,
  • possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm,
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm,
  • occupying a vehicle knowing there was a firearm,
  • possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with,
  • failure to comply with an undertaking,
  • possession of crime proceeds under $5,000, and
  • carrying a firearm, weapon or prohibited device in a careless manner.
Simms was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

