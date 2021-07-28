Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
July 28 2021 9:56am
04:44

Health researchers sound alarm about potent opioids found in Toronto drug supply

Karen McDonald, Toronto’s Drug Checking Service lead at St. Michael’s Hospital, explains why a more potent drug supply is causing concern about a worsening opioid crisis exasperated by the pandemic.

