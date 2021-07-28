Global News Morning Toronto July 28 2021 9:56am 04:44 Health researchers sound alarm about potent opioids found in Toronto drug supply Karen McDonald, Toronto’s Drug Checking Service lead at St. Michael’s Hospital, explains why a more potent drug supply is causing concern about a worsening opioid crisis exasperated by the pandemic. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8066195/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8066195/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?