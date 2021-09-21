Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces attempt murder charge in relation to incident on Kitchener trail

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 3:56 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
File photo. Waterloo Regional Police. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have laid an attempted murder charge in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this month on a trail in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to a trail near Riverbend Drive on Sept. 8 at around 8:10 p.m. after it had been reported that a woman needed medical assistance.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate another shooting in Kitchener

Emergency services personnel found a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics took her to an area hospital for treatment.

Police allege that the injuries were caused by assault and said that the victim knew her attacker.

Read more: Police release video of 2 men connected to Waterloo highway shooting

Story continues below advertisement

They say the suspect fled the area, but was quickly tracked down by police.

A 32-year-old Kitchener man was initially charged with a host of offences including with assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm – strangulation, and uttering threats, but on Monday, an attempt murder charge was also laid.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener attempt murder tagKitchener man charged tagRiverbend Drive Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers