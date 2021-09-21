Man faces attempt murder charge in relation to incident on Kitchener trail

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have laid an attempted murder charge in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this month on a trail in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to a trail near Riverbend Drive on Sept. 8 at around 8:10 p.m. after it had been reported that a woman needed medical assistance.

Emergency services personnel found a woman with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics took her to an area hospital for treatment.

Police allege that the injuries were caused by assault and said that the victim knew her attacker.

They say the suspect fled the area, but was quickly tracked down by police.

A 32-year-old Kitchener man was initially charged with a host of offences including with assault with a weapon, assault cause bodily harm – strangulation, and uttering threats, but on Monday, an attempt murder charge was also laid.