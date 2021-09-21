SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

17 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 4:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario businesses prepare for incoming vaccination requirements' Ontario businesses prepare for incoming vaccination requirements
Thousands of Ontario businesses are getting ready to begin checking patrons' vaccination status next Wednesday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,366, including 259 deaths.

Local public health also reported 15 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,877, including 119 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 vaccine certificate a ‘temporary’ measure needed to avoid another lockdown: Ford

Eight of the new cases are in Barrie and two are in Essa.

The rest are in Bradford, Collingwood, Huntsville, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Orillia and Springwater.

Five of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired, two are travel-related and one is outbreak-related.

The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Of the new cases, four individuals are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 12 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 574 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Meanwhile, 73.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,366 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,921 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 574 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 580,768, including 9,663 deaths.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario answers Alberta’s call for help amid 4th wave' COVID-19: Ontario answers Alberta’s call for help amid 4th wave
