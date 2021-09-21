Hamilton Tiger-Cats square off against rested Ottawa Redblacks

Send this page to someone via email

Five days after their last outing, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are back in action Wednesday night as they take on the Ottawa Redblacks in the nation’s capital.

The Ticats are fresh off a 23-17 victory over the Calgary Stampeders last Friday night at Tim Hortons Field while the well-rested, but reeling Redblacks are coming off their second bye week of the Canadian Football League season.

Ottawa is a league worst 1-4 and have lost their last four games by a combined score of 143-64, including a 45-13 thrashing at the hands of the B.C. Lions in Week 6.

CHML’s coverage of Wednesday’s game begins with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. After the game, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML, 900chml.com and on CHML’s Facebook page.

Tiger-Cats QB David Watford will make his second straight start of the season after he completed 19 of 22 pass attempts for 149 yards in last week’s win over Calgary.

Watford won’t be throwing any passes to star receiver Brandon Banks who will miss his third game in a row with a rib injury.

Running back Sean Thomas Erlington is listed as a game time decision as the 29-year-old Montreal native deals with a leg injury that forced him to miss Hamilton’s win over the Stampeders.

The basement dwelling Redblacks have scored the fewest touchdowns (five) on offence through five games this year and are listed at, or near, the bottom of most statistical categories in 2021.

There have been a couple of bright spots in Ottawa this season, including receiver/kick returner Devonte Dedmon who leads the league with 787 combined yards, 610 of which have come on punt and kick returns.

Kicker Lewis Ward has converted 12 of his 14 field goal attempts, and sits third in the CFL with an 85.7 field goal percentage.

Wednesday’s game marks Hamilton’s first trip to Ottawa since Aug. 17, 2019 when the Ticats dominated the Redblacks 21-7.

