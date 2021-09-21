B.C. health officials to provide a COVID-19 update as ICU numbers approach critical levels

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province Tuesday.

They will speak at 11:30 a.m.

Over the weekend, B.C. recorded 1,692 new cases of the virus.

However, the number of people in hospitals and intensive care units also took a big leap.

Nine more people were admitted to hospitals for a total of 307 in the province. Of those people, 20 more were admitted to intensive care units, where there are now 156 people receiving critical care.

Of the 156 people in the ICU, 139 are unvaccinated and 35 are under 50 years old and unvaccinated. Ninety-nine patients in the ICU are on ventilators.

Hospitals in the Northern Health region continue to be an area of concern in the province as the case numbers keep going up.

On average, there are about 115 cases a day being recorded in that region, according to numbers provided by the province.

There are 20 patients in that region who are in the ICU, which is an increase of six in only one day.

On Sept. 2, Henry implemented some new public health restrictions in the Northern Health region in an effort to stop the rising number of cases.

Those restrictions included:

Indoor personal gatherings will be limited to one other family or five people

Organized outdoor events over 200 people will need a COVID-19 safety plan in place

Personal outdoor gatherings, such as birthday parties or barbecues, will be limited to 50 people

It is expected that Henry and Dix will announce more targeted measures in the Northern Health region to try and stop the rapid spread of the virus.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 11:30 a.m.