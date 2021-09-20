BC Culture Days aims to reconnect community through art

Reconnecting through art and celebrating the cultural mosaic that makes ‘Beautiful British Columbia’ is at the heart of this year’s BC Culture Days.

“It’s really about imagining what communities look like throughout this pandemic and coming out of it,” said Elana Bizovie, Rotary Centre for the Arts, community engagement and events coordinator.

“I think arts and culture is vital to that it’s a reconnecting tool for everyone especially in these times it helps us remember them we are really more alike than we are different

Under the theme, Re:Imagine, events will be put on both virtually and in-person to inject a little bit of fun into the autumnal days ahead. You can do anything from whipping up an inspired meal and taking on a scavenger hunt to attending a performance by Ballet Kelowna.

The Okanagan Ballet company will return to the doors to their first in-person performance in almost 19 months and will provide the audience with a glimpse of what it takes to be a ballet dancer

“Launch is our annual informal one-hour sneak peek that we do every year and it provides audiences with a glimpse into what it is we are preparing for the upcoming season,” said Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director and CEO.

“It’s bits and pieces of different works as well as our dancers will be on stage doing company class prior to each performance. So, the doors open half an hour before the show so the audience can come in and take a look at the daily training that we do.”

One of the works being teased to the audience is one by guest choreographer, Robert Stephen.

“It’s a series of solos and duets in which we and the audience get to meet each of the cast members one by one and they each represent a different style of movement and movement quality,” said Stephen.

The month-long lineup of events starts on Sept. 24 and ends on Oct. 24. The Ballet Kelowna performances take place Sept. 24 and 25 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna.

For a full list of events happening in your neighbourhood, visit www.culturedays.ca

