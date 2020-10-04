Unique scavenger hunt in Kelowna part of BC Culture Days

You can discover the work of local artists around Kelowna’s cultural district by using a map or by downloading an app in a month-long scavenger hunt as part of BC Culture Days.

“We are inviting families and teams within their bubbles to get outside and take part in Culture Days and get to know some of the businesses in the downtown core and meet some of the wonderful artists here,” said Colleen Fitzpatrick, Rotary Centre for the Arts executive director.

Twelve artists have been paired with small local businesses to brighten up store windows as we move into fall.

“Art is a very important part of the city and the fabric and the culture here in Kelowna,” said Fitzpatrick. “Especially in Kelowna the visual arts and promotional arts have been really hard hit so we want to support our artists as much as possible.”

Megan Victoria Roberts’ gems are on display at Textile Apparel on Pandosy Street.

“I really wanted to take part in the scavenger hunt because I really believe in valuing artists and makers and creators of things just like our store does art in the community is so valuable,” said Alicia Meier, Textile Apparel owner.

Meier says the artwork is helping boost her business.

“People are coming by the store to take a snap of the QR Code and it’s bringing people into the store that may not usually come by our way,” said Meier.

All you need to do is put on your walking shoes, pick up a map at the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office or download a free app, Actionbound, where you can fill in the blanks or scan a QR code to track your progress as you attempt to conquer the competition.

Be sure to hand in your answers by Sunday, Oct. 25, by 4 p.m. to the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office to be entered into a prize draw.

