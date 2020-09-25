Okanagan to come alive for B.C. Culture Days 2020

As cooler temperatures come in across the Okanagan, organizers of B.C. Culture Days have been hard at work to liven things up, with a month-long series of interactive events both online and in-person.

“COVID-19 has hit the arts and culture sector harder than most sectors. We were the first shut down and we will be the last to start back up again,” said Elana Bizovie, Culture Days coordinator at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

“People are I think starving for that a little bit in the community for it, some of our shows have already sold out and I think that’s a good sign.”

In years past, B.C. Culture Days would span three days, but this year it will happen over a month — featuring everything from dance to art exhibitions, to radio plays, a scavenger hunt and more.

The number of people at certain events will be limited depending on the space they are hosted in to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 and masks will also be mandatory during all in-person events.

“Every venue has its own protocol and adhering to all provincial guidelines is a must,” said Bizovie. “All of the organizers need to have a plan in place and before they enter a venue or show their art to anybody.”

For the performers, B.C. Culture Days is a long-awaited return to the stage.

“It makes me kind of tearful. To have the chance to harness creative energy and let it out again is just an incredible feeling,” said Glenda Schwandt, Hibiscus Dance artistic director.

Anyone who wants to participate can, with a small socially-distanced drumming circle at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna.

“Drum circles socially connect people; every culture all over the world has drumming,” said Jim Copeman, Feel the Rythm Drum Circles. “Drumming is a very accessible musical instrument.”

Events to mark B.C. Culture Days will be taking places right across the Okanagan. Visit culturedays.ca to find out how to participate from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25.

