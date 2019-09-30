Kelowna B.C. Culture Days celebrate diversity

The 10th B.C. Culture days, a weekend filled with events that highlight the cultural mosaic that is Canada, ruled the weekend in Kelowna.

The Rotary Centre of the Arts was the epicentre of the Kelowna celebration, where the rooms came alive with dance, music and laughter.

From Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, the public took part in workshops, watched performances and celebrated culture.

On Sunday, participants learned about American Tribal Style belly dance.

“It’s an amazing dance form that looks old but it’s really new it’s about 30 years old,” said Glenda Schwandt of Hibiscus Tribal Belly Dance.

“We can dance freely and improvise art on the spot.”

Dancers celebrated their Ukranian heritage in traditional dresses.

“I like that it connects me to my culture and my whole family grew up doing it (dancing),” said Sylvie Ellis, a Dolyna Ukranian Dancers instructor.

“It’s nice to have something to relate to and we have all these old costumes.”

The theme this year of the Kelowna B.C. Culture Days was a Signature in Time and the cultural celebration is expected to return next year.