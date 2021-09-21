Port Moody—Coquitlam riding comes down to the wire but NDP takes the seat

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. riding of Port Moody—Coquitlam was a nail-biter once again during this federal election.

However, incumbent Conservative candidate Nelly Shin is projected to lose her seat this time around, with NDP’s Bonita Zarrillo capturing 36.7 per cent of the vote.

Shin came in second with 32.3 per cent and Liberal Will Davis garnered 27.2 per cent.

1:04 Canada election: B.C.’s Port Moody – Coquitlam riding is one to watch Canada election: B.C.’s Port Moody – Coquitlam riding is one to watch

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, Shin won the riding with just 31 per cent of the vote, defeating Zarillo by 143 votes.

Liberal Sara Badiei finished third with 29 per cent of the vote.

The Metro Vancouver riding was on the radar of all three major parties during the campaign, as it was one of the closest in Canada in 2019.

Both Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited the riding during the election campaign to boost local support.

The seat had previously been held by the NDP’s Fin Donnelly, who decided not to run again after 10 years in office.