Politics

Port Moody—Coquitlam riding comes down to the wire but NDP takes the seat

By Richard Zussman & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 5:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Port Moody-Coquitlam riding rematch' Canada election: Port Moody-Coquitlam riding rematch
As of late Monday night, Conservative incumbent Nelly Shin appeared to be losing her seat to NDP hopeful Bonita Zarrillo in this riding. Global News reporter Rumina Daya speaks with Zarillo on the rematch from 2019 and one of the closest federal election races in the province.

The B.C. riding of Port Moody—Coquitlam was a nail-biter once again during this federal election.

However, incumbent Conservative candidate Nelly Shin is projected to lose her seat this time around, with NDP’s Bonita Zarrillo capturing 36.7 per cent of the vote.

Shin came in second with 32.3 per cent and Liberal Will Davis garnered 27.2 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: B.C.’s Port Moody – Coquitlam riding is one to watch' Canada election: B.C.’s Port Moody – Coquitlam riding is one to watch
Read more: Live Canada election results 2021: Real-time results in the federal election

In 2019, Shin won the riding with just 31 per cent of the vote, defeating Zarillo by 143 votes.

Liberal Sara Badiei finished third with 29 per cent of the vote.

The Metro Vancouver riding was on the radar of all three major parties during the campaign, as it was one of the closest in Canada in 2019.

Both Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited the riding during the election campaign to boost local support.

The seat had previously been held by the NDP’s Fin Donnelly, who decided not to run again after 10 years in office.

Read more: Find your riding, your local candidates and local results

