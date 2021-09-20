SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Bloc Québecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet projected to win his riding of Beloeil—Chambly

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 11:03 pm
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet casts his ballot View image in full screen
Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet casts his ballot in the advance polls Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Chambly, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Bloc Québecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is projected to win his riding of Beloeil—Chambly in the 2021 federal election.

Blanchet held a commanding lead in early results, winning 54 per cent of the vote as of 11 p.m. Eastern time, with just over one quarter of polls reporting. His Liberal opponent, Marie-Chantal Hamel, had 22.7 per cent of the vote in those early results.

Read more: Live Canada election results 2021 - Real-time results in the federal election

Blanchet first won the riding in the 2019 federal election. Before that election, the riding was held by the NDP’s Matthew Dubé, who had won the seat during the NDP’s “orange wave” in 2011.

Before entering federal politics, Blanchet served in Quebec’s National Assembly as a MNA for the Parti Québecois. He served as the province’s minister of sustainable development, environment, wildlife and parks in the government of then-premier Pauline Marois.

Read more: Live coverage - 2021 Canadian election coverage

Blanchet became leader of the Bloc Québecois in 2019, winning by acclamation after he was the only candidate to enter the contest.

The municipal and electoral boundaries of Beloeil—Chambly consist of the Regional County Municipality of Rouville, which encompasses Marieville, Richelieu, Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu and La Vallée-du-Richelieu.

The riding has historically been held mostly by the Bloc Québecois, although the NDP won it in the 2011 and 2015 elections. It was last held by the Progressive Conservatives in 1988 and by the Liberals in 1980.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: ‘You do not have a monopoly on Quebec’ Trudeau tells Blanchet in heated debate' Canada election: ‘You do not have a monopoly on Quebec’ Trudeau tells Blanchet in heated debate
Canada election: ‘You do not have a monopoly on Quebec’ Trudeau tells Blanchet in heated debate – Sep 8, 2021
