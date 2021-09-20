Bloc Québecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet projected to win his riding of Beloeil—Chambly

Send this page to someone via email

Bloc Québecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is projected to win his riding of Beloeil—Chambly in the 2021 federal election.

Blanchet held a commanding lead in early results, winning 54 per cent of the vote as of 11 p.m. Eastern time, with just over one quarter of polls reporting. His Liberal opponent, Marie-Chantal Hamel, had 22.7 per cent of the vote in those early results.

Blanchet first won the riding in the 2019 federal election. Before that election, the riding was held by the NDP’s Matthew Dubé, who had won the seat during the NDP’s “orange wave” in 2011.

Before entering federal politics, Blanchet served in Quebec’s National Assembly as a MNA for the Parti Québecois. He served as the province’s minister of sustainable development, environment, wildlife and parks in the government of then-premier Pauline Marois.

Blanchet became leader of the Bloc Québecois in 2019, winning by acclamation after he was the only candidate to enter the contest.

The municipal and electoral boundaries of Beloeil—Chambly consist of the Regional County Municipality of Rouville, which encompasses Marieville, Richelieu, Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu and La Vallée-du-Richelieu.

The riding has historically been held mostly by the Bloc Québecois, although the NDP won it in the 2011 and 2015 elections. It was last held by the Progressive Conservatives in 1988 and by the Liberals in 1980.

