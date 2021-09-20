Menu

Canada

Lethbridge residents vote in 2021 federal election: ‘It took 10 minutes’

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 7:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge residents head to polls for federal election' Lethbridge residents head to polls for federal election
Voters head to the polls on Monday to cast their ballots in the federal election. Eloise Therien has more on how Lethbridge residents are finding the voting experience.

As early as 7:30 Monday morning, Lethbridge residents began heading to their local polling stations to cast their ballots in the 2021 federal election.

Read more: Watch Live: 2021 Canadian election coverage

Due to COVID-19, nearly half of the city’s west side residents were prompted to vote at Exhibition Park across town, as opposed to a closer location.

David Walters, Lethbridge’s returning office with Elections Canada, told Global News this was due to a lack of voting spaces, as schools in the city are not open as voting locations this year.

He said other west Lethbridge residents were told to vote at the ATB Centre or one of three churches.

Read more: Liberals, Conservatives neck-and-neck on eve of 2021 Canada election, poll finds

Despite the reduction in spaces, residents who voted during the day were pleased with the process.

Click to play video: 'Police respond to anti-mask dispute at Edmonton polling station on election day' Police respond to anti-mask dispute at Edmonton polling station on election day
Police respond to anti-mask dispute at Edmonton polling station on election day

“We walked in (and) it was pretty easy to find our polling station,” said Mackenzie Nimmo, a student and first-time voter. “They have them laid out pretty social-distanced apart. It was pretty nicely organized.”

“It may have taken us five minutes on the outside,” said Andrew Johnstone. “Everyone there seemed to know exactly what they were doing.”

Read more: Will Trudeau’s election gamble pay off? Voting set to wrap up within hours

According to Elections Canada, 88,916 registered voters reside in the Lethbridge riding, which includes Lethbridge County.

In 2019, 16,581 people voted in advance, and a total of 66,217 ballots were cast.

This year, advance voting ran from Sept. 10-13, and preliminary numbers show 18,248 people voted on those days in the riding, an increase of 1,667 over the previous election.

Voting runs until 7:30 p.m. MT

Click to play video: 'Voter advocacy group encourages young Canadians to vote' Voter advocacy group encourages young Canadians to vote
Voter advocacy group encourages young Canadians to vote
