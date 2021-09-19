Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
September 19 2021 1:10pm
01:44

Maxime Bernier attends Calgary ‘freedom rally’ in last weekend of federal election campaign

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier is focusing on Alberta in the last weekend of the federal election campaign. Carolyn Kury de Castillo reports.

