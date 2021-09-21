SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Lloyd Longfield re-elected to 3rd term in Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 1:25 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Global News projects Liberal minority, Justin Trudeau remains prime minister' Canada election: Global News projects Liberal minority, Justin Trudeau remains prime minister
WATCH: The Liberals, led by Justin Trudeau, will head back to Parliament for their third consecutive term as the governing party, but they’ll need to negotiate with at least one other party to pass any legislation while they’re in office.

Guelph’s Liberal Party incumbent Lloyd Longfield has been elected to a third term in the 2021 federal election.

He defeated Conservative Party candidate Ashish Sachan and the NDP’s Aisha Jahangir for the second election in a row along with four other candidates.

Read more: Liberals projected to form minority government

With 50 per cent of the polls closed, Longfield held a lead of more than 4,100 votes over his nearest challenger when Global News declared him the winner

Longfield was first elected in 2015 with 49 per cent of the vote after serving as president and CEO of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.

He won again in 2019 with nearly 30,500 votes, accounting for 30 per cent of total ballots, while Sachan finished in third with just over 14,550 votes.

Story continues below advertisement

Jahangir finished in fourth behind Sachan with 12 per cent of the vote.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Mood not great at Conservative party headquarters following projected Liberal minority government' Canada election: Mood not great at Conservative party headquarters following projected Liberal minority government
Canada election: Mood not great at Conservative party headquarters following projected Liberal minority government

The Guelph seat has been held by the Liberals since the riding split from Wellington County in 2004. Even before that, the Guelph-Wellington riding was held by a Liberal since 1993.

Read more: Live Canada election results 2021 — Real-time results in the federal election

Meanwhile, Conservative incumbent Michael Chong has been re-elected in Wellington—Halton Hills to a seventh term after first taking office in 2004.

With 48 per cent of the polls closed, Chong held a lead of nearly 5,200 votes over his nearest challenger, the Liberal Party’s Melanie Lang.

canada election Guelph Guelph News Canada election 2021 election 2021 Federal election Canada election in Canada Lloyd Longfield Guelph federal election Ashish Sachan Aisha Jahangir

