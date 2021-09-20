Menu

Crime

Calgary police looking for information, video from Glenmore Trail shooting

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 3:41 pm
Calgary police are looking for witnesses in a shooting on Glenmore Trail Sept. 19, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for witnesses in a shooting on Glenmore Trail Sept. 19, 2021. Global News

Calgary police are looking for a vehicle believed to be involved in what they say was a targeted shooting Sunday evening.

Police were called to Glenmore Trail near Macleod Trail S.E. around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting involving two vehicles.

Officers found a grey Honda Civic pulled over nearby and discovered a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Read more: Driver tried to flee after Glenmore Trail rollover: Calgary police

Investigators are turning to the public to track down the second vehicle involved – a silver sedan.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous information through Crime Stoppers.

