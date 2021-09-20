Convicted murderer loses appeal of 2nd degree murder conviction in 2013 death

The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by a man who killed a University of Calgary student eight years ago.
Mitchell Harkes was seeking to have his second-degree murder conviction of 20-year-old Brett Wiese overturned.
A jury found Harkes guilty in 2019. It was the second time he was convicted.
Another jury previously found him guilty of the same charge, but the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a retrial.
Wiese died after being stabbed while at a house party in Brentwood in January 2013.
Harkes’ conviction for second-degree murder stands.
