Crime

Convicted murderer loses appeal of 2nd degree murder conviction in 2013 death

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 2:08 pm
The Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed Mitchell Harkes' appeal of a 2013 second-degree murder conviction Sept. 20, 2021. View image in full screen
The Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed Mitchell Harkes' appeal of a 2013 second-degree murder conviction Sept. 20, 2021. Global News

The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by a man who killed a University of Calgary student eight years ago.

Read more: Calgary man seeks to overturn 2nd conviction for murder of U of C student Brett Wiese

Mitchell Harkes was seeking to have his second-degree murder conviction of 20-year-old Brett Wiese overturned.

A jury found Harkes guilty in 2019. It was the second time he was convicted.

Another jury previously found him guilty of the same charge, but the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a retrial.

Read more: No chance of parole for 12 years for Calgary man convicted in fatal house party stabbing

Wiese died after being stabbed while at a house party in Brentwood in January 2013.

Story continues below advertisement

Harkes’ conviction for second-degree murder stands.

