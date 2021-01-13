Menu

Crime

Calgary man seeks to overturn second conviction for murder of U of C student Brett Wiese

By Nancy Hixt & Jenna Freeman Global News
20-year-old Brett Wiese died after being stabbed at a Brentwood house party in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 12th, 2013.
19-year-old Brett Wiese died after being stabbed at a Brentwood house party in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 12th, 2013. Family supplied

A man convicted of killing University of Calgary student Brett Wiese will have his case heard Wednesday by Alberta’s top court.

Mitchell Harkes is seeking to have his second-degree murder conviction overturned.

A jury found Harkes guilty of second-degree murder on May 23, 2019. It was his second time being convicted of this crime.

Read more: Mitchell Harkes found guilty of killing U of C student Brett Wiese

Another jury previously found him guilty of the same charge but the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a retrial.

Jan. 12, 2021 marked eight years since Weise’s death. His family has been left exhausted in their fight for justice. They attended both trials, and they plan to attend Wednesday’s virtual hearing as well.

Wiese, 20, died after being stabbed while at a house party in Brentwood in January 2013.

Read more: Basketball tournament YYC Jam fundraising to help vulnerable youths, carry on Brett Wiese legacy

Click to play video 'First-ever YYC Jam to fundraise for the Balance Foundation' First-ever YYC Jam to fundraise for the Balance Foundation
First-ever YYC Jam to fundraise for the Balance Foundation – Aug 9, 2019
