Calgary man seeks to overturn second conviction for murder of U of C student Brett Wiese

A man convicted of killing University of Calgary student Brett Wiese will have his case heard Wednesday by Alberta’s top court.

Mitchell Harkes is seeking to have his second-degree murder conviction overturned.

A jury found Harkes guilty of second-degree murder on May 23, 2019. It was his second time being convicted of this crime.

Another jury previously found him guilty of the same charge but the Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a retrial.

Jan. 12, 2021 marked eight years since Weise’s death. His family has been left exhausted in their fight for justice. They attended both trials, and they plan to attend Wednesday’s virtual hearing as well.

Wiese, 20, died after being stabbed while at a house party in Brentwood in January 2013.

