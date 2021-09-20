Manitoba expands third vaccine eligibility to First Nations care homes

Send this page to someone via email

Another group of Manitobans is now eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province said Monday that a third vaccine is now available for all residents and staff in personal care homes on Manitoba First Nations — with third-dose eligibility expected to further expand to residents and staff at all care homes provincewide next month.

The initial eligibility for third doses included people who were immunocompromised, who needed a third dose for travel purposes, or who had received doses that weren’t approved by Health Canada.

Anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009, remains eligible for first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

