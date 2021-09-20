Menu

Health

Manitoba expands third vaccine eligibility to First Nations care homes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 1:48 pm
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine are prepared in this file photo. View image in full screen
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine are prepared in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Another group of Manitobans is now eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province said Monday that a third vaccine is now available for all residents and staff in personal care homes on Manitoba First Nations — with third-dose eligibility expected to further expand to residents and staff at all care homes provincewide next month.

Read more: 1 death, 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Sunday

The initial eligibility for third doses included people who were immunocompromised, who needed a third dose for travel purposes, or who had received doses that weren’t approved by Health Canada.

Anyone born on or before Dec. 31, 2009, remains eligible for first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

