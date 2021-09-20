COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 55 new cases over past 3 days

Nova Scotia reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday since its last update on Sept. 17.

In a release, the province said 34 cases are in the Central Zone. Of those, 24 are close contacts to previously reported cases, three are related to travel and seven are under investigation.

There are still signs of community spread in the Central Zone among those “aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities,” the release said.

The Northwood long-term care facility recently reported that one of its staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. Recent tests done on both staff and residents have come back negative.

Story continues below advertisement

Thirteen new cases were reported in the Northern Zone, 11 of which are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are under investigation. The province said there is a “large cluster of linked cases in a defined, unvaccinated group” in that zone and more cases are expected.

Five cases were found in the Western Zone. Two are related to travel, two are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

And three cases are in the Eastern Zone, which are all related to travel.

There are now 129 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Two more people have been hospitalized since Friday, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in hospital to eight. Nobody is in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,196 tests on Sept. 17, 2,679 tests on Sept. 18 and 2,670 tests on Sept. 19.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 79.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 73.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.