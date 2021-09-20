Staff member at Northwood facility in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A case of COVID-19 has been identified in a long-term care facility in Halifax where the city had one of its largest outbreaks of the disease during the early months of the pandemic.

Northwood CEO Janet Simm says a staff member was identified as a positive COVID case last week through the facility’s routine screening.

Simm says Northwood completed its contact tracing protocol and residents where the staff member worked will remain in their unit.

Recent tests done on both staff and residents have come back negative.

She was not able to confirm whether or not the staff member was fully vaccinated against the disease due to privacy reasons, though more than 88 per cent of the facility’s more than 400 staff are fully vaccinated.

Last spring, more than 50 residents at the facility died during a COVID outbreak that affected a total of 246 residents and 114 staff members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.