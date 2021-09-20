Menu

Health

Staff member at Northwood facility in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 11:09 am
A paramedic walks around an ambulance at Northwood Manor, one of the largest nursing homes in Atlantic Canada with 585 residents, in Halifax on Friday, May 1, 2020. View image in full screen
A paramedic walks around an ambulance at Northwood Manor, one of the largest nursing homes in Atlantic Canada with 585 residents, in Halifax on Friday, May 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A case of COVID-19 has been identified in a long-term care facility in Halifax where the city had one of its largest outbreaks of the disease during the early months of the pandemic.

Northwood CEO Janet Simm says a staff member was identified as a positive COVID case last week through the facility’s routine screening.

Read more: After tough year, N.S. care homes find hope in vaccine, look for meaningful reform

Simm says Northwood completed its contact tracing protocol and residents where the staff member worked will remain in their unit.

Recent tests done on both staff and residents have come back negative.

She was not able to confirm whether or not the staff member was fully vaccinated against the disease due to privacy reasons, though more than 88 per cent of the facility’s more than 400 staff are fully vaccinated.

Read more: Families frustrated with lack of answers in Northwood review recommendations

Last spring, more than 50 residents at the facility died during a COVID outbreak that affected a total of 246 residents and 114 staff members.

Click to play video: 'Northwood Halifax residents, Sydney hospital staff get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine' Northwood Halifax residents, Sydney hospital staff get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Northwood Halifax residents, Sydney hospital staff get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Jan 11, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
