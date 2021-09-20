RCMP asking for community help locating Lake Country man

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Lake Country man.

RCMP said Jan Paleta, 58, was reported missing by friends and family on Sept. 17. He was last seen on or around Sept. 15 in the Lake Country area, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

Police have provided a photograph of Paleta in hopes someone in the community will recognize him and can assist with them with efforts in locating him.

Paleta is Caucasian, five-foot-six, 150 pounds, he has grey hair and brown eyes.

He is associated to a 2004 blue Toyota Forerunner with BC licence plate DX053X.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jan Paleta is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250 -766-2288. The public can also remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.