World

Gabby Petito update: Officials find body during search for missing vlogger

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 19, 2021 5:49 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: FBI and National Park Services provide update on Gabby Petito disappearance

Crews searching Bridger-Teton National park for a Florida woman reported missing earlier this month have found a body there, the local coroner said, but have not yet identified the remains.

Gabby Petito, 22, has not been seen since her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a cross-country trip without her. Laundrie has been named a “person of interest” in her disappearance.

“We don’t have a gender, we don’t have identification,” Dr. Brent Blue of the Teton County, Wyoming, coroner’s office told Reuters.

Read more: Gabby Petito still missing, police look for fiancé in reserve near Gulf Coast

The FBI’s Denver office said it will provide an update in Petito’s case at 4 p.m. Mountain time. (6 p.m. eastern)

Petito and Laundrie left New York in June on their road trip, heading west in a white van planning to visiting national parks along the way and documenting the trip on social media.

Petito posted her last photo on Aug. 25. Her family believes she was headed to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when they last heard from her.

Laundrie, who lived with Petito, 22, in North Port, roughly 70 miles (110 miles) south of St. Petersburg on Florida’s west coast, has refused to speak with investigators.

His family told police on Friday that they had not seen him in three days. Florida police and FBI agents spent the weekend combing a nearby forest area for him.

Petito was last seen leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

© 2021 Reuters
