Canada

U.S. extends land border rules to Canada and Mexico, eases other travel measures

By Ahmar Khan Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 11:14 am
While pressure has mounted on U.S. President Joe Biden and his government to re-open land borders with neighbouring countries,  that won’t be the case for at least another month. The Biden administration announced the U.S.-Canada and Mexico borders will be closed until at least October 21.

The border has been closed since March 2020.

While travel restrictions for Canadians remain strict, the U.S. is looking to ease foreign travel restrictions, which will allow fully vaccinated foreigners to enter the country.

As of November, any traveler coming the U.S. will need to provide proof of negative COVID-19 taken at least 72 hours prior to boarding and certification of their double-vaccination status.

The new policy announced on Monday will no longer limit travelers from specific countries like the U.K., China and India.

“This is based on individuals rather than a country based approach, so it’s a stronger system,” said Jeffrey Zients, the White House COVID-19 co-ordinator.

Read more: U.S. extending land border restrictions with Canada, Mexico for another 30 days

For unvaccinated U.S. citizens, the rules will also be tightened. Any unvaccinated American will need to be tested one day before traveling to the U.S. or leaving. Fully vaccinated passengers will not need to be quarantined.

Airlines will be forced to collect contact information from international travellers to allow for contract tracing, Zients siad.

While the rules are being loosened, it’s unclear which vaccines will be accepted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Zients, the decision would be left up to the CDC.

with files from the Associated Press

