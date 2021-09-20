SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Possible Covid-19 exposure at Trenton ball game

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 10:20 am
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning about a possible Covid-19 exposure at a recent baseball game. View image in full screen
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning about a possible Covid-19 exposure at a recent baseball game. Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is investigating multiple cases of COVID-19 following a baseball game last week.

The health agency is warning people may have been exposed at a baseball game at Bain park in Trenton on Wednesday, September 15 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations among Canada’s children remain low despite Delta surge: experts

All individuals who played baseball or were spectators are considered to be high-risk contacts of the cases — unless they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Public health states high-risk contacts must self-isolate immediately, leaving isolation only for the purpose of testing or to seek medical care.

Low-risk contacts are advised to seek testing but are not required to isolate unless symptoms develop or they test positive for Covid-19 and to monitor for symptoms until September 25.

