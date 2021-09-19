Menu

Crime

Toronto police searching for woman after University of Toronto truck stolen

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 19, 2021 3:13 pm
Surveillance image of a woman wanted for allegedly stealing a U of T truck. View image in full screen
Surveillance image of a woman wanted for allegedly stealing a U of T truck. Toronto police/Handouts

Toronto police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole a truck from the University of Toronto early Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call for a stolen truck in the area of St. George Street and Sussex Avenue at around 4 a.m.

Investigators said a woman rode her bike into an underground parking lot before allegedly breaking into an office and stealing keys to the truck.

She then fled the area in the white 2014 Nissan Frontier extended cab pick up truck. Police said the truck is also adorned with the University of Toronto emblem bearing Ontario marker #AH 72949.

The suspect is described as being between 20 to 30 years old, five-foot-seven to five-foot-10 with a medium build and dark hair with blond highlights. At the time she was wearing a black and grey sleeveless top, black tights with white stripes on the sides, light-coloured work boots and was carrying a black backpack. She also has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect and the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

A U of T truck was stolen early Saturday morning View image in full screen
A U of T truck was stolen early Saturday morning. Toronto police/Handout

