Crime

29-year-old man charged in connection with Toronto encampment protest

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 19, 2021 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions' Questions about police tactics during Toronto park evictions
WATCH ABOVE: Following the second forcible eviction of a homeless encampment in Toronto, some are questioning the use of force by police. The mayor says the encampments are unsafe and unhealthy and have no place in parks, but advocates say the tactics used to remove them went too far. Matthew Bingley reports – Jul 22, 2021

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with one of the several Toronto encampment protests which took place over the summer, Toronto police say.

In a release on Sunday, police said Toronto resident Alaa Al Soufi was arrested on Saturday.

He’s been charged with obstruction of a peace officer and failure to comply with conditions.

Read more: 3 more arrested, 8 still wanted in connection with Lamport Stadium encampment clearing protest

After a protest took place while City officials and police moved to clear the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium in late July, a large crowd gathered outside of 14 Division.

Police said officers attempted to arrest a person “when a man intervened, preventing the officers from effecting the arrest.”

Story continues below advertisement

Al Soufi will appear in a Toronto court on Sunday.

Read more: City of Toronto spent nearly $2M to clear 3 homeless encampments, repair parks

On Friday, the City of Toronto said it spent nearly $2 million to clear three homeless encampments at parks around the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

