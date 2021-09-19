29-year-old man charged in connection with Toronto encampment protest

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with one of the several Toronto encampment protests which took place over the summer, Toronto police say.

In a release on Sunday, police said Toronto resident Alaa Al Soufi was arrested on Saturday.

He’s been charged with obstruction of a peace officer and failure to comply with conditions.

After a protest took place while City officials and police moved to clear the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium in late July, a large crowd gathered outside of 14 Division.

Police said officers attempted to arrest a person “when a man intervened, preventing the officers from effecting the arrest.”

Al Soufi will appear in a Toronto court on Sunday.

On Friday, the City of Toronto said it spent nearly $2 million to clear three homeless encampments at parks around the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.