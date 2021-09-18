‘Sorry young lady:’ B.C. teen’s stolen antique goods returned by ‘Robin Hood’

Send this page to someone via email

A South Surrey family say they’re ‘gobsmacked’ after a teen’s stolen antique goods were returned early Friday morning by two people who called themselves ‘Robin Hood.’

“I’m so emotional, it means a lot to me… that there’s kind people,” said 19-year-old antique picker Lyric Kennedy, who has been buying and collecting old goods and reselling them for a profit since she was a child.

Surveillance video shows two masked individuals driving up the Kennedys’ home in South Surrey at around 4:40 a.m. and dropping off five large bags filled with antique goods that were stolen from their garage in early September.

They also left a sign on pink construction paper that read: “Sorry young lady. Follow your dreams. Robin Hood.”

“The police came back after we received the items and they were shocked, said Lyric’s mother, Tammy Kennedy.

“They said this doesn’t happen, people do not return what they’ve stolen.”

Lyric runs her ‘antique picking’ business out of her garage, where she keep dozens of old items which she’s collected over time and tries to resell for a profit.

Lyric says her car was broken into on Sept. 4, and the garage door opener was used to access her place of business in the garage.

She believes about 150 items worth “thousands of dollars” were stolen that night, including some drawers from a cabinet her grandfather had built before he died.

Read more: Surrey restaurant hit with vandalism after dealing with repeated petty theft during pandemic

“That’s all I wanted, was my drawers,” Lyric said. “They meant a lot to me because my grandpa passed away and it was passed down to me and I loved having it in my shop because it always reminds me of him.”

Tammy said she saw the activity on the surveillance video about an hour after the two individuals had dropped off the bags.

“It just hit me like… they’re returning stuff,” Tammy said. “I was shocked, I was gobsmacked.”

Lyric estimates about three-quarters of her goods were returned, including her business’ neon sign and, most importantly, the drawers from her grandfather’s cabinet with all the miniature antique items still inside.

“I called my grandmother right away and said, ‘Oh my God, the drawers are back!,'” Lyric said. “I was just so excited, so happy.”

Tammy said police have taken two of the bags and some of the items to check for fingerprints — but she says she’s not looking to hold anyone responsible and is just looking to move past the incident.

“Ultimately, I’m just glad these guys did the right thing,” she said.

“I just want to say thank you for all that,” Lyric added, speaking to the so-called Robin Hood. “You made me feel a lot better, especially getting my drawers back.”

She adds she doesn’t believe her goods would have been returned if Global News hadn’t stepped in.

“I don’t think we would’ve gotten all of these items back if you guys hadn’t shared my story.”

Surrey RCMP did not respond to Global News about the investigation in time for this story’s publication.