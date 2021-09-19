Menu

Crime

Five arrested at memorial for B.C. Indigenous woman after Victoria police chief assaulted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2021 3:38 am
Victoria Police Chief Constable Del Manak speaks during a press conference at the Victoria Police Headquarters in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Five people were arrested after the chief of the Victoria Police Department had liquid poured on him while attending a ceremony for an Indigenous woman killed during a wellness check. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
Victoria Police Chief Constable Del Manak speaks during a press conference at the Victoria Police Headquarters in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Five people were arrested after the chief of the Victoria Police Department had liquid poured on him while attending a ceremony for an Indigenous woman killed during a wellness check. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH

Five people were arrested after the chief of the Victoria Police Department had liquid poured on him while attending a ceremony for an Indigenous woman killed during a wellness check.

Victoria police say Chief Del Manak was attending an event at the B.C. legislature organized to pay tribute to Chantel Moore, an Indigenous woman from British Columbia who was killed by New Brunswick police during a wellness check in 2020.

Read more: Victoria police officer attacked in local park by unknown man

The police department says the incident occurred after a traditional blanketing ceremony, with one suspect pouring liquid on the police chief.

Police say Manak was unharmed and had been invited to the ceremony by Moore’s mother.

The department says several other people were arrested while officers went to arrest the initial suspect.

Read more: Victoria police request $240,000 for officers to tackle mental health

There’s no word on what charges the accused may face.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime British Columbia Victoria Prairies Victoria Police Department Police officer assaulted Del Manak chantal moore victoria police chief assaulted

