Edmonton Valley Zoo announces birth of rare type of zebra

A rare type of zebra was born at the Edmonton Valley Zoo this week.

The zoo posted about the birth of a baby Grevy’s zebra on its Facebook page on Friday. It said the baby was born on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. and was already up and walking just 15 minutes after coming into the world.

“This is an exciting and important announcement for us because Grevy’s zebras are endangered with fewer than 2,000 left in the wild,” the zoo said. “We are proud to be part of the Grevy’s Zebra Species Survival Plan, an international coordinated breeding program to protect a species’ genetic diversity.”

According to the Toronto Zoo’s website, a Grevy’s zebra has larger ears and narrower stripes than other zebras.

The Edmonton Valley Zoo said the new baby zebra was born to Zuri and Cody. Zuri was born at the same zoo five years ago and is a mother for the first time.

“She’s incredibly patient with her new baby and is tending to her constantly,” the zoo said.

“Zuri and her baby are separated from the other zebras in our herd right now to allow them time to bond. They will be reunited with grandma Zari within the next few days.”

