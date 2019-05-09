Global News Morning Edmonton May 9 2019 9:42am 04:08 Edmonton Valley Zoo: Grevy’s Zebra In this month’s Edmonton Valley Zoo segment, veterinarian MJ Limoges talks about the grevy’s zebras that live there and what goes into caring for them. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5258952/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5258952/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?