Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Alberta RCMP investigate deadly single-vehicle crash in Sturgeon County

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 11:11 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A 42-year-old man from St. Albert has died, according to Morinville RCMP, after the car he was driving hit a support column for a train bridge on Highway 633 on Friday.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called to respond to the crash near Range Road 263 at about 5:40 p.m.

While investigators continue to look into what happened, on Friday night the RCMP said a preliminary investigation suggests the car was headed west on Highway 633 before it crashed and caught fire.

“Bystanders saw the collision and were able to remove the driver from the vehicle and provide first aid,” police said. However, the man was pronounced dead by paramedics when they arrived. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they are rerouting traffic away from the scene of the crash until an investigation is complete.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagFatal Crash tagTraffic tagFatal Collision tagdeadly crash tagMorinville RCMP tagDeadly collision tagHighway 633 crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers