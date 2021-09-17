Alberta RCMP investigate deadly single-vehicle crash in Sturgeon County

A 42-year-old man from St. Albert has died, according to Morinville RCMP, after the car he was driving hit a support column for a train bridge on Highway 633 on Friday.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called to respond to the crash near Range Road 263 at about 5:40 p.m.

While investigators continue to look into what happened, on Friday night the RCMP said a preliminary investigation suggests the car was headed west on Highway 633 before it crashed and caught fire.

“Bystanders saw the collision and were able to remove the driver from the vehicle and provide first aid,” police said. However, the man was pronounced dead by paramedics when they arrived. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area as they are rerouting traffic away from the scene of the crash until an investigation is complete.

