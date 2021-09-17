Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hinton mother and toddler victims of homicide: RCMP

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 17, 2021 7:06 pm
Hinton RCMP have charged a man in relation to the death of a mother and her toddler. View image in full screen
Hinton RCMP have charged a man in relation to the death of a mother and her toddler. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A mother and her 16-month-old toddler who were reported missing in Hinton, Alta. have been found dead, police said Friday.

Police responded to the missing persons call at around 6 p.m. Thursday. The 24-year-old woman and her child were last seen in the mountain community.

RCMP confirmed the two were dead in a news release on Friday. A 53-year-old man was arrested in Hinton on the same day and remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Police didn’t say whether the man was known to the mother and child, but did say there is no risk to the public.

Hinton RCMP were assisted by the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit. The investigation is ongoing.

Hinton is located just outside of Jasper National park, about 287 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagAlberta RCMP tagAlberta crime tagHinton tagHinton RCMP tagHinton crime tagHinton Alberta tagHinton homicide tagHinton murder tagMother and child killed Hinton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers