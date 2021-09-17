Hinton mother and toddler victims of homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A mother and her 16-month-old toddler who were reported missing in Hinton, Alta. have been found dead, police said Friday.

Police responded to the missing persons call at around 6 p.m. Thursday. The 24-year-old woman and her child were last seen in the mountain community.

RCMP confirmed the two were dead in a news release on Friday. A 53-year-old man was arrested in Hinton on the same day and remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Police didn’t say whether the man was known to the mother and child, but did say there is no risk to the public.

Hinton RCMP were assisted by the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit. The investigation is ongoing.

Hinton is located just outside of Jasper National park, about 287 kilometres west of Edmonton.

