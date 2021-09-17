Stretch of Highway 1 near Lytton closed due to ‘post-fire’ rainfall hazards

Send this page to someone via email

A stretch of Highway 1 near Lytton, B.C., was closed on Friday as transportation officials warned of a heavy-rainfall triggered “post-fire hazard” in the area.

The route was closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge at 4 p.m., with no estimated time of reopening. Drivers were being redirected to Highway 5 or Highway 3.

Motorists should check DriveBC for the latest updates on routes and conditions.

“Debris flows are a post-fire hazard that can be triggered by intense rainfall. Additional provincial roads and highways may be affected by landslide events,” the Ministry of Transportation said in a media release.

“Drivers should expect to encounter debris along any burnt areas and are advised to plan alternative routes, as further closures may happen with limited notice.”

Much of B.C.’s South Coast was under a rainfall warning on Friday, with Environment Canada warning of between 50 and 80 mm of precipitation for the area.

People travelling through the area are being urged not to stop when its raining, and to ensure they aren’t impeding firefighters or road crews.

The Village of Lytton was virtually razed to the ground by a devastating fire at the end of June that claimed two lives.