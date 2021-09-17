Menu

Traffic

Stretch of Highway 1 near Lytton closed due to ‘post-fire’ rainfall hazards

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 7:39 pm
Click to play video: 'September storm roars ashore B.C.’s south coast' September storm roars ashore B.C.’s south coast
WATCH: After not needing them for months, people are having to break out their raincoats and umbrellas Friday as the first big storm has roared ashore on B.C.'s south coast. As Jennifer Palma reports, the weather wallop is packing a significant amount of rain and strong winds and that's made for a miserable morning for many.

A stretch of Highway 1 near Lytton, B.C., was closed on Friday as transportation officials warned of a heavy-rainfall triggered “post-fire hazard” in the area.

The route was closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge at 4 p.m., with no estimated time of reopening. Drivers were being redirected to Highway 5 or Highway 3.

Read more: ‘It’s real in my books’: Lytton, B.C. left to rebuild after devastating fire amid climate crisis

Motorists should check DriveBC for the latest updates on routes and conditions.

“Debris flows are a post-fire hazard that can be triggered by intense rainfall. Additional provincial roads and highways may be affected by landslide events,” the Ministry of Transportation said in a media release.

“Drivers should expect to encounter debris along any burnt areas and are advised to plan alternative routes, as further closures may happen with limited notice.”

Story continues below advertisement

Much of B.C.’s South Coast was under a rainfall warning on Friday, with Environment Canada warning of between 50 and 80 mm of precipitation for the area.

Read more: Volunteers begin sifting through ashes of Lytton, B.C. fire for family heirlooms

People travelling through the area are being urged not to stop when its raining, and to ensure they aren’t impeding firefighters or road crews.

The Village of Lytton was virtually razed to the ground by a devastating fire at the end of June that claimed two lives.

