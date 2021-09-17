Police find suspect vehicle linked to fatal north London, Ont. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say they’ve found a suspect vehicle that investigators have linked to a fatal shooting last week in the city’s north end.

On the evening of Sept. 10, Lynda Cruz Marques, 30, was shot outside a home on Wateroak Drive, according to police.

According to the victim’s Instagram page, Marques was a registered nurse with over seven years of experience within different settings including long-term care homes and hospitals across London, Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

Her Instagram bio says she was a certified advanced nurse injector,⁣ and ran her own botox and fillers clinic called Face by Lynda.

In an update issued on Friday, police said three suspects linked to the murder drove to the home on Wateroak Drive in a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

“Two of the suspects exited the vehicle and each fired shots in a car parked in the driveway that was occupied by the victim,” police said, adding that Marques suffered multiple gunshot wounds, ultimately leading to her death.

“Both suspects returned to the car, and fled the area.”

On Wednesday, nearly a week after the murder, police say they found a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta near the end of Meadowlily Road South, a side street that runs alongside Meadowlily Woods in south London.

Police describe the vehicle as black with black rims and four doors.

“We believe that the car located on Wednesday is the same one used during the commission of this murder,” said Det. Sgt. Sean Travis with London police’s major crime section.

“Its discovery provides an opportunity to advance the investigation into this horrific incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact us.”

Police are seeking information on either the Jetta, those who were inside or any suspicious activity that was witnessed in the Wateroak Drive area or near Meadowlily Road South on or around Sept. 10.

Investigators are also appealing to the public for any footage that relates to either of those matters.

Anyone wth information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.

