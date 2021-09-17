Menu

Canada

Tk’emlúps First Nation to mark truth and reconciliation day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2021 5:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Creator of Orange Shirt Day on raising awareness for National Truth and Reconciliation Day' Creator of Orange Shirt Day on raising awareness for National Truth and Reconciliation Day
Phyllis Jack Webstad, a residential school survivor and creator of Orange Shirt Day, shares her story and how the B.C. Lions have helped raise awareness for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

A First Nation that announced more than 200 unmarked graves had been found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., is inviting people to mark Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc Nation has shared a video to help people learn the Secwepemc Honour Song to drum and sing at 2:15 p.m. Pacific time on Sept. 30.

Read more: Work underway for forensics experts to identify and repatriate B.C. school remains

Chief Rosanne Casimir says news of the unmarked graves sparked a global outpouring of support and the invitation offers a way for people to connect.

Click to play video: '‘They were children robbed of their families and their childhood’: Residential school survivors share their truth' ‘They were children robbed of their families and their childhood’: Residential school survivors share their truth
‘They were children robbed of their families and their childhood’: Residential school survivors share their truth – Jul 15, 2021

The nation is encouraging participants to teach the honour song in schools, workplaces and at home.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mapping the missing: Former residential school sites in Canada and the search for unmarked graves

Since May, several other First Nations have reported finding unmarked graves or suspected remains located around former residential institutions in their territories.

Casimir says the nation has been working to decide what happens next at the Kamloops site and it is set to share updates at an event scheduled to take place next month.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
