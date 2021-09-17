Winnipeg Comedy Festival celebrates 20 years of laughs this October

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Comedy Festival is celebrating two decades of laughs this October with a star-studded lineup and, thankfully, a return to the local stage after some pandemic-related setbacks.

The 20th annual festival, which runs Oct. 5 to 10, was touch-and-go for a while after the COVID-19-related cancellation of the organization’s spring event, organizers said.

“We were unable to hold our regular spring festival this year,” said Nick Kowalchuk, the festival’s executive director.

“The thought of a 20th year without a festival was something we didn’t want to contemplate. We’re thrilled the fall presents an opportunity for us to welcome audiences back into our venues, and we’re set to celebrate with a really stellar lineup of performers.”

The fest includes five gala shows at the Burton Cummings Theatre, featuring 30 of the country’s hottest standup comics, as well as a series of themed events at the festival’s longtime Gas Station Theatre home.

Highlights include Canada’s Drag Race star Priyanka, Aba Amuquandoh of This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Aurora Browne of Baronness Von Sketch Show and her husband Kris Siddiqi, as well as popular comics like Derek Seguin, Séan Cullen and Nikki Payne making their return to the event.

“Winnipeg comedy fans are the best comedy fans in the country,” said artistic director Dean Jenkinson.

“We wouldn’t be here without them, and this is a small way to give them a huge thank you for two decades of support.”

More information about the lineup and tickets is available at the festival’s website.

4:14 Winnipeg Comedy Festival 2020 Winnipeg Comedy Festival 2020 – Aug 18, 2020