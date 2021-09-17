COVID-19: N.B records another day of 50-plus cases, school rules changing

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick says it is updating health measures in schools across the province as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and impact those in the classroom.

On Friday, the province reported 57 new cases of the virus – making it three-straight days of at least 50 new cases being reported. Some of the new cases have also been confirmed in schools for zones 1 (Moncton region), 3 (Fredericton region) and 5 (Campbellton region).

A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed at West Riverview Elementary School in Zone 1, and one each at Andover Elementary School, Perth-Andover Middle School, and Southern Victoria High School, all located in Perth-Andover.

A new case was also confirmed at Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton.

“The growing number of cases of COVID-19 in communities is having a significant impact on public school operations,” Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy said in a release Friday.

“As the situation in communities evolves, we have worked closely with Public Health to make updates to our guidelines and ensure our schools are healthy, safe and can stay open through the coming weeks.”

Twenty schools across health zones 1, 3, 4 and 5 have been affected by about 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the new school year began, the province said.

By comparison, the 2020-21 school year had about 100 cases across 50 schools, in every health zone.

On Monday, the province said the following new measures are coming into effect to help curb the climb in school cases.

Using classroom groupings (or bubbles) to the greatest extent possible. Class sizes will not be changed.

Only classroom bubble-friendly field trips will be permitted for students in kindergarten to Grade 8.

Schools will look for ways to encourage greater physical distancing between groupings, such as adjusting lunch or recess schedules.

Physical education classes will be taught outdoors, weather permitting. If taught indoors, students and staff must wear masks.

Assemblies will no longer be permitted.

In addition, the province announced that starting on Sept. 22, all students who are eligible to be vaccinated must be vaccinated to participate in indoor or outdoor extracurricular and intramural activities.

These measures will be reviewed regularly in the coming days and weeks.

New cases

Public Health reported that 41 – or 72 per cent – of the 57 new cases involved people who are not fully vaccinated.

There are 17 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 10 in an intensive care unit. The number of active cases is 370.

“Today, we are seeing 28 per cent of the new cases in fully vaccinated people,” said Russell. “These breakthrough cases are expected while the virus continues to circulate although those vaccinated are far less likely to be seriously ill or hospitalized.”

The good news however is that Public Health is reporting an increase in vaccination appointment bookings at pharmacies and regional health authority clinics across the province.

“Demand for vaccinations has picked up over the last few days and I am greatly encouraged by this,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

“We are also seeing a major uptick at pharmacies and walk-in clinics. On Thursday, 600 additional vaccines had to be delivered to a clinic in the Moncton area,” she added.

Earlier this week, the province announced that beginning on Sept. 21, people will be required to show proof of full vaccination when accessing certain events, services and businesses, and anyone entering New Brunswick must pre-register their travel.