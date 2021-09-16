COVID-19: N.B. reports 51 new cases, active case total exceeds 330

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and is confirming positive cases at seven schools and one day care.

Of those 51 new cases, 47 — or 92 per cent — involved people who are not fully vaccinated.

There are now 15 people in hospital, with nine of them in ICU. The number of active cases has climbed to 336.

The majority of the new cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

A full breakdown of the cases are:

Zone 1 (Moncton region): 10 new cases

a person 19 and under

four people 20-29

a person 40-49

two people 50-59

a person 60-69

a person 90 and over

Seven of these cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previous cases.

Zone 2 (Saint John region): one new case

This case involves someone in their 40s, and the source is under investigation.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region): 21 new cases

11 people 19 and under

a person 20-29

two people 30-39

two people 50-59

five people 60-69

Fifteen of these cases are under investigation, and six are contacts of previous cases.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region): four new cases

two people 19 and under

a person 20-29

a person 40-49

Two are under investigation, and two cases are contacts of previous cases.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region): 12 new cases

six people 19 and under

two people 20-29

three people 30-39

a person 40-49

Zone 6 (Bathurst region): three new cases

two people 20-29

a person 40-49

All of these cases are under investigation.

As well, Public Health said the outbreak at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre, which was declared on Aug. 23, has ended.

Confirmed cases at schools and day cares

Cases have been confirmed at schools or day cares in the Moncton, Fredericton and Edmundston regions.

Close contacts will be notified by public health.

Schools with cases will either close or move to online learning for at least one day, to allow time for contact tracing.

The affected schools are as follow:

Zone 1 (Moncton region)

Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton

J.M.A. Armstrong/Salisbury Middle School in Salisbury

Love and Learn Child Centre in Riverview

Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

Perth-Andover Middle School in Perth-Andover

Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover

Andover Elementary School in Perth-Andover

Zone 4 (Edmundston region)

Polyvalente Alexandre-J.-Savoie in Saint-Quentin (two cases)

‘Uptick in vaccination’

Public Health is reporting that 77.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers — in other words aged 12 and older — are now fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 85.8 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. said the province’s decision to bring in a proof of vaccination policy has already led to more people rolling up their sleeves.

“We are seeing an uptick in vaccination appointments since we announced our new measures that will come into effect next week,” she said in a news release.

“It is imperative for New Brunswickers to get vaccinated, so now is the time to book your appointment at a regional health authority clinic or call a participating pharmacy.”