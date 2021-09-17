Menu

Health

Quebec tops 830 new COVID-19 cases as province reports 3 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Thousands of health workers in Quebec facing suspension without pay for refusing COVID-19 vaccination' Thousands of health workers in Quebec facing suspension without pay for refusing COVID-19 vaccination
Quebec is facing a critical nursing shortage. Now the province might be forced to suspend thousands of other health-care workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. As Raquel Fletcher reports, the Oct. 15 deadline set by the government is quickly approaching.

Quebec reported 837 new COVID-19 infections and three more pandemic-related deaths Friday.

Health officials say the number of patients rose by six for a total of 262. This includes 95 people in intensive care, a bump of eight compared to the previous day.

The vaccination rollout recorded another 21,813 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered in the past 24-hour period. The province has given more than 12.7 million doses to date.

Read more: About 20,000 Quebec health workers still not fully vaccinated as deadline mandate looms

When it comes to screening, 32,586 tests were carried out Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Quebec has recorded a total of 401,462 cases. The death toll has reached 11,318.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has seen 383,334 people recover from the virus to date.

