Quebec tops 830 new COVID-19 cases as province reports 3 more deaths

Quebec reported 837 new COVID-19 infections and three more pandemic-related deaths Friday.

Health officials say the number of patients rose by six for a total of 262. This includes 95 people in intensive care, a bump of eight compared to the previous day.

The vaccination rollout recorded another 21,813 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine administered in the past 24-hour period. The province has given more than 12.7 million doses to date.

When it comes to screening, 32,586 tests were carried out Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Quebec has recorded a total of 401,462 cases. The death toll has reached 11,318.

The province has seen 383,334 people recover from the virus to date.