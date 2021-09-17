Menu

Crime

Heavy damages in suspected arson in Montreal North fire on Friday

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 8:10 am
Arson is suspected in early morning fire in Montreal North. Friday, September 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Arson is suspected in early morning fire in Montreal North. Friday, September 17, 2021.

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out overnight Friday in a mixed residential and commercial building in Montreal North.

At around 2 a.m. Friday firefighters responded to a 911 call on Léger Boulevard near Brunet Avenue in the north end borough.

Read more: Montreal police seek individuals behind series of arson attacks

A preliminary investigation suggests an accelerant was used in the blaze, according to police.

A suspect was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the fire started, said police.

The building was evacuated and sustained heavy damages. There were no reported injuries.

SPVM tagArson tagBlaze tagSuspicious tagaccelerant tagLéger Boulevard tagBrunet Avenue tag

