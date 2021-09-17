Heavy damages in suspected arson in Montreal North fire on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out overnight Friday in a mixed residential and commercial building in Montreal North.

At around 2 a.m. Friday firefighters responded to a 911 call on Léger Boulevard near Brunet Avenue in the north end borough.

A preliminary investigation suggests an accelerant was used in the blaze, according to police.

A suspect was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the fire started, said police.

The building was evacuated and sustained heavy damages. There were no reported injuries.