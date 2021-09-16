Political sociologist ‘surprised’ no resignations after latest Alberta COVID-19 shift

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday’s announcement of new restrictions as Alberta’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb prompted questions for Premier Jason Kenney about possible discipline for his government’s handling of the pandemic.

University of Lethbridge political sociologist Dr. Trevor Harrison says it’s “shocking” that neither chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Health Minister Tyler Shandro nor the premier himself have resigned.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat this,” Harrison said.

“This is probably the most incompetent performance of any provincial government in the history of provincial government’s in Canada, especially during a crisis.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is probably the most incompetent performance of any provincial government in the history of provincial government's in Canada, especially during a crisis."

“This looks really bad at the party.”

It wouldn’t be the first time a high ranking public official in Alberta has left their post.

In 2014, facing questions about her leadership, former PC Premier Alison Redford resigned and just over a year later Jim Prentice stepped down as MLA and leader of the Progressive Conservatives after losing the 2015 election to the NDP.

Kenney was asked about possible resignations on Wednesday.

“Our focus is not on politics; our focus is on results to address the emerging crisis in our healthcare system,” he said.

“I don’t think the performance (Wednesday) night went very well at all, quite frankly, and I think (Kenney) is in really deep trouble within his own party, as well as the larger electorate,” Harrison said.

“From the first wave on, this government has handled (the pandemic) more and more badly.”

“They’ve dealt with it not as a health issue, but as a political issue that needs to be managed.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They've dealt with it not as a health issue, but as a political issue that needs to be managed."

Harrison says if this were a private company and not the provincial government, action would be swift.

“The shareholders would be in revolt and the CEO would be drummed out and they’d be fortunate if they got their golden handshake going out the door,” Harrison said. “The shareholders in this case are the voters… the voters in Alberta want an election right now. They want to turf these guys because they don’t believe they’re competent.”

Back in 2010, Alberta Health Services president and CEO Dr. Stephen Duckett was replaced after his infamous ‘cookie incident,’ when he refused to answer reporters questions because he was eating a cookie.

Hinshaw was also asked about her responsibility in this latest public health emergency and she says she plans to continue as the province’s top doctor.

“I have continued to adjust recommendations as I have gone along and I continue to offer my services to Albertans, as I am deeply, deeply committed to the overall health of the province.”

“Dr. Hinshaw has my full confidence,” Kenney said Wednesday. “I think we’ve been very fortunate to have a thoughtful and dispassionate officer, who’s taken a balanced approach.”

