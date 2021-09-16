Housefire that killed 2 in northwestern Manitoba now considered a homicide: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a housefire that killed two people on a northwestern Manitoba First Nation last week is now being investigated as a homicide.

Thompson RCMP were called to the fire at a home on Northlands Denesuline First Nation (Lac Brochet) around 7 a.m. on Sept 9.

Read more: House fire kills 2 in northwestern Manitoba

Police have previously said they were told that one, or possibly two adults from the community may have been in the home at the time of the fire.

The remains of two people were found in the home once the fire was put out. The bodies were sent to Winnipeg for autopsy.

Investigation into remains of 2 adults found in house fire in Northlands Denesuline First Nation (Lac Brochet) on Sept. 9 is now considered a homicide. #rcmpmb Major Crime Services investigators remain in the community. Have info? Call 431-489-8551 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 15, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday police said investigators now consider the two adults’ deaths to be homicides.

Police haven’t identified the victims or released any further information about the case.

Read more: Fire on Wardlaw claims life of Winnipeg woman

RCMP major crime services and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

Northlands Denesuline First Nation is 1,011 km northwest of Winnipeg.

0:56 Fire on Wardlaw claims the life of a Winnipeg woman Fire on Wardlaw claims the life of a Winnipeg woman – Aug 16, 2021