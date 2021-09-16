Menu

Crime

Housefire that killed 2 in northwestern Manitoba now considered a homicide: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 4:38 pm
RCMP say a house fire that killed two adults in Northlands Denesuline First Nation (Lac Brochet) is being investigated as a homicide. View image in full screen
RCMP say a house fire that killed two adults in Northlands Denesuline First Nation (Lac Brochet) is being investigated as a homicide. Lee Brown, The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP say a housefire that killed two people on a northwestern Manitoba First Nation last week is now being investigated as a homicide.

Thompson RCMP were called to the fire at a home on Northlands Denesuline First Nation (Lac Brochet) around 7 a.m. on Sept 9.

House fire kills 2 in northwestern Manitoba

Police have previously said they were told that one, or possibly two adults from the community may have been in the home at the time of the fire.

The remains of two people were found in the home once the fire was put out. The bodies were sent to Winnipeg for autopsy.

On Wednesday police said investigators now consider the two adults’ deaths to be homicides.

Police haven’t identified the victims or released any further information about the case.

Fire on Wardlaw claims life of Winnipeg woman

RCMP major crime services and the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

Northlands Denesuline First Nation is 1,011 km northwest of Winnipeg.

