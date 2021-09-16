Hamilton police searching for two escapees from St. Joseph’s psychiatric unit

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men who escaped custody from St. Joseph’s Forensic Psychiatry Unit.

On Tuesday, police received a report of two men who did not return to the facility after using the ground privileges at St. Joseph’s West 5th Campus.

The first, 31-year-old Raymond Mitchell, is described as approximately five-foot-eight, a heavy build, weighing nearly 200lbs, with short brown hair and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy sweatshirt, dark blue camouflage shorts and blue shoes.

Hamilton Police say Mitchell escaped from the facility Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.Raymond is believed to be in the company of Caleb Lowry.

Lowry is described as five-foot-eight, 338 pounds, with a moustache and beard with tattoos on the right side of his neck.

He was last seen wearing a beige sweater, black pants and black shoes.

View image in full screen Mitchell is believed to be in the company of this man, Caleb Lowry.

Raymond has ties to Toronto and Peterborough and Caleb has ties to the Niagara Region.

Police say both Raymond and Caleb have violent tendencies.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and do not approach or attempt to communicate with them.

Anyone with non-emergent information to assist police in locating the pair is asked to contact the on-duty Division 30 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or going online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.