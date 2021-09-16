Town of Cobourg arena employee charged with sexual assault: police

An employee with the Town of Cobourg faces sexual assault and other charges and police say there may be other victims.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, their investigation led to an arrest of the town employee on Saturday, Sept. 11. At the time of the arrest, the suspect’s name was not released to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure the victim’s privacy, police said.

However, on Wednesday morning, police released the name and photo of the accused, stating their subsequent investigation “revealed information suggesting there may be other victims.”

Michael Dale Orleck, 27, of Hamilton Township, has been charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment and mischief to property under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Orleck worked at the Cobourg Community Centre (role not provided) but is now under a court order not to attend the building.

He was released from custody and will appear in court again in Cobourg in October.

Cobourg police say Michael Orleck has been charged with sexual assault. Cobourg Police Service

The investigation is ongoing.

“Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police,” police stated Wednesday. “There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence.”

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call Det. Sgt. John Linney at 905-372-6821 ext. 2229 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Advertisement