Crime

1 taken to hospital following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 12:54 pm
Northumberland OPP say one person was taken to hospital following a reported shooting in Trent Hills on Thursday morning.

One person has been taken to hospital following a reported shooting in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Thursday morning.

Northumberland OPP have advised residents in the area of Centennial Lane in the hamlet of Trent River, north of Campbellford, to remain indoors following a “serious incident” involving a firearm.

OPP on scene told Global News that one person has been transported to hospital in unknown condition suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Read more: 2 shootings within 10 hours sends 2 to hospital in Peterborough: police

A search of the area was launched for the suspect as police closed Centennial Lane at County Road 30.

In an update on Twitter issued at 11:54 a.m. OPP said the area around Centennial Lane had been searched and that there was “no safety concern in the immediate area at this time.”

“Police will remain in the area as the investigation remains active,” OPP said.

— More to come

