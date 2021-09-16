1 taken to hospital following shooting north of Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital following a reported shooting in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Thursday morning.

Northumberland OPP have advised residents in the area of Centennial Lane in the hamlet of Trent River, north of Campbellford, to remain indoors following a “serious incident” involving a firearm.

OPP on scene told Global News that one person has been transported to hospital in unknown condition suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

A search of the area was launched for the suspect as police closed Centennial Lane at County Road 30.

The #NthldOPP are investigating a serious incident involving a firearm on Centennial Lane in Trent Hills. Residents in the area are asked to remain indoors, and report anything suspicious to the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Updates will be available as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/JORCb7vcck — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 16, 2021

In an update on Twitter issued at 11:54 a.m. OPP said the area around Centennial Lane had been searched and that there was “no safety concern in the immediate area at this time.”

“Police will remain in the area as the investigation remains active,” OPP said.

— More to come