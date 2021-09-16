Suncor, Indigenous partners to buy TC Energy’s stake in Northern Courier Pipeline

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Suncor Energy said on Thursday it had partnered with eight Indigenous communities to buy all of TC Energy Corp’s 15 per cent stake in the Northern Courier Pipeline Limited Partnership.

Suncor, three First Nations and five Métis communities will own a 15 per cent stake in this pipeline asset with a value of about $1.3 billion.

Oil and gas companies have been increasingly partnering with Canada’s First Nations on projects as they play a pivotal

role in Canada’s oil industry. Governments and companies have a legal duty to consult and accommodate First Nations before proceeding with resource projects affecting their territories.

However, some Indigenous groups oppose such partnerships and deals.

The partnership is expected to generate gross revenues of about $16 million annually for its partners and provide

reliable income, Suncor said in a statement.

The indigenous communities’ participation in the deal is funded through a non-recourse financing that is supported by a

loan guarantee of up to $40 million from the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp.

The Northern Courier Pipeline asset consists of two 90-kilometer pipelines that transport bitumen and diesel or crude from Fort Hills in Alberta’s Athabasca region to a storage, blending and cooling facility located about 30 kilometers north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

